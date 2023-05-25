2 men arrested on theft, drug, weapons charges in Oakdale
Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Two men are jailed tonight after Oakdale police say they found a number of stolen items, drugs and guns in a home.
A resident on Whatley Road reported a theft around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oakdale City Police Department. The investigation led police to a home on Forest Drive, where they allegedly found the stolen property, along with fentanyl, meth, marijuana, cocaine and several guns.
Thomas O’Quinn Jr., 24, of Oakdale, was booked on the following counts:
- Simple burglary
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Schedule I drug possession (2 charges)
- Schedule II drug possession (2 charges)
- Manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs
- Use or possess with intent to use
- Possession of a firearm with drugs.
Harvey Paul III, 34, of Glenmora, was booked on the following counts:
- Simple burglary
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Schedule I drug possession (2 charges)
- Schedule II drug possession (2 charges)
- Manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs
- Use or possess with intent to use
- Illegal carrying of weapons.
The suspects are held at the Allen Parish jail. Their bond has not been set.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Oakdale police at 318-335-0290.
