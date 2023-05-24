Where to get 40 cents off gas for Circle K’s ‘Fuel Day’
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon for three hours tomorrow to celebrate its “Fuel Day.”
Between 4 and 7 p.m., motorists can enjoy savings at several local Circle K gas stations.
The following Circle K locations will be participating:
- 5721 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles
- 944 N. Highway 171, Lake Charles
- 720 E. Napoleon, Sulphur
- 4532 Highway 27 South, Sulphur
- 2336 Westwood Rd., Westlake
- 700 E. Fourth St., Dequincy
- 1407 Elton Rd., Jennings
- 1008 S. 5th St., Leesville
For a full list of participating locations, CLICK HERE.
Circle K said the deal will be available as long as supplies last, and the price on the pump reflects the discounted price at that time.
