Where to get 40 cents off gas for Circle K’s ‘Fuel Day’

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon for three hours tomorrow to celebrate its “Fuel Day.”

Between 4 and 7 p.m., motorists can enjoy savings at several local Circle K gas stations.

The following Circle K locations will be participating:

  • 5721 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles
  • 944 N. Highway 171, Lake Charles
  • 720 E. Napoleon, Sulphur
  • 4532 Highway 27 South, Sulphur
  • 2336 Westwood Rd., Westlake
  • 700 E. Fourth St., Dequincy
  • 1407 Elton Rd., Jennings
  • 1008 S. 5th St., Leesville

For a full list of participating locations, CLICK HERE.

Circle K said the deal will be available as long as supplies last, and the price on the pump reflects the discounted price at that time.

