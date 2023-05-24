Where to get 40 cents off gas for Circle K’s ‘Fuel Day’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon for three hours tomorrow to celebrate its “Fuel Day.”

Between 4 and 7 p.m., motorists can enjoy savings at several local Circle K gas stations.

The following Circle K locations will be participating:

5721 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles

944 N. Highway 171, Lake Charles

720 E. Napoleon, Sulphur

4532 Highway 27 South, Sulphur

2336 Westwood Rd., Westlake

700 E. Fourth St., Dequincy

1407 Elton Rd., Jennings

1008 S. 5th St., Leesville

For a full list of participating locations, CLICK HERE.

Circle K said the deal will be available as long as supplies last, and the price on the pump reflects the discounted price at that time.

