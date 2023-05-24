West Cal Chamber Fest celebrates 3rd year by incorporating young musicians

West Lake, LA (KPLC) - The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 3rd Annual Chamber Fest this Saturday, May 27. Attendees will be able to enjoy bingo, the Bob Hardy Memorial Golf Tournament, and free live entertainment featuring young local musicians.

Reese Manuel is a junior at Barbe High School and says that the event is an exciting opportunity for her and other musicians to play for the area.

“For me, I’ll be doing a small setlist where I’ll add jazz spins on a few songs,” said Manuel.

Other young musicians like Rayna Smith, Kristian Fertakis, and Andrea Richardson will also be performing with their band who say its a great opportunity to give back to the community.

“We get to perform around people we know, also the people we don’t know and it gives us more of a lead way to whatever is in the future,” said Fertakis.

The West Cal Chamber fest is celebrating 3 years and incorporating young musicians

Mandy Thomas is the chamber president and says that lawn chairs are welcome for anyone who wants to bring one to listen to the live bands and enjoy the activities, ”We will have food trucks, ice chest are welcome, bring chairs to sit in, because the seating is limited.”

Thomas works with Jody Barrilleaux who is a bored member of the Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce and says that there is an entire lineup of musicians but also having younger talent gives them great experience, “We are excited to pass the baton to the next generations in all aspects so we have the young folks that will start off the singing at 9:30.”

Barrilleaux says everything at the event is to bring the community together and that includes the Bob Hardey Memorial Golf Tournament which allows anyone to compete and put their golfing skills to the test.

Anyone can register for the golf tournament until the morning of Friday the 26th. To register, just email Lena@westcal.org

When and Where?

The Chamber Fest will be at Ponderosa Park in Westlake at 3104 Westwood Rd.

The music starts at 9:30 a.m.

Bayou Rush at 11:00 a.m.

Infinite Bus at 1:00 p.m.

Charlie Wayne Band at 3:00 p.m.

The event ends at 4:30 p.m.

