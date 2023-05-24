Waste Management provides tips for youth safety near garbage trucks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the school year comes to an end, Waste Management is encouraging residents to review safety tips while near garbage trucks with their children.

Summer safety tips include:

• Keep at least 15 feet from the truck. Never climb on the truck. Do not play or stand in or around waste and recycling bins or cans, since you may not know when the truck is coming to empty them.

• Learn the schedule of when service vehicles are in the area. Waste and recycling trucks, postal vehicles, and other package delivery services keep regular schedules within each neighborhood.

• Always keep a safe distance from a truck. It takes service vehicles about twice as long to stop as a passenger car, so never cut in front of or stop suddenly in front of one.

• Do not allow children to help with loading any materials into the truck, and do not stand behind the truck while it is being loaded. Be cautious of debris that may be dislodged during compacting.

• Vehicles like WM trucks make frequent stops and wide turns, so do not follow the truck closely or try to go around a moving truck while walking, running, biking, skating, or driving.

• Be aware of blind spots. There are several areas where visibility can be restricted for the driver. If you cannot see the driver’s eyes, they may not see you.

• Every WM truck is equipped with a backup alarm. Stay alert and listen for the “beep-beep-beep” sound, an indication that the truck is backing up. Whether you’re walking or driving near one of our trucks, if you hear this sound or see its white backup lights, be sure to move out of the way.

WM says they encourage parents to accompany children who want to get a closer look at a garbage truck.

