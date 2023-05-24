SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2023.

Roberto Maceo Castillo, 65, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.

Christopher Leroy Malbrough, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse; obscenity; resisting an officer.

Cameron Jamaal Mitchell, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Corey Lynn Ledet, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Amber Renee Statum, 39, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Ray Poullard, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Thomas Boyd Adams, 23, Westlake: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Dalvin Dwayne Coleman, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug..

Wilford Jones Jr., 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; out-of-state detainer; improper riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Kevin Jamal Dugas, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); domestic abuse (2 charges); battery; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Jerome Johnson, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Earnest Ray Gallien, 47, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana.

Jerron Cyril Slaughter, 44, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Brandon Lee Brunet, 19, Morgan City: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Nia Nikoe Auguste, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.

Alvie Ray Morton, 52, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Forgery; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; exploitation of the infirm; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

