50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2023.

Roberto Maceo Castillo, 65, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.

Christopher Leroy Malbrough, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse; obscenity; resisting an officer.

Cameron Jamaal Mitchell, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Corey Lynn Ledet, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Amber Renee Statum, 39, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Ray Poullard, 39, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Thomas Boyd Adams, 23, Westlake: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Dalvin Dwayne Coleman, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug..

Wilford Jones Jr., 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; out-of-state detainer; improper riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Kevin Jamal Dugas, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); domestic abuse (2 charges); battery; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Jerome Johnson, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Earnest Ray Gallien, 47, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana.

Jerron Cyril Slaughter, 44, Humble, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Brandon Lee Brunet, 19, Morgan City: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Nia Nikoe Auguste, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.

Alvie Ray Morton, 52, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Forgery; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; exploitation of the infirm; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Limited rain this afternoon, calm weather quickly returns
La. Senator believes solution in the works on housing for juvenile offenders, plans could be...
La. Senator believes solution in the works on housing for juvenile offenders, plans could be years away