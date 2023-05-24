State begins mailing out $4.4 million in unclaimed property checks

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 26,000 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million were sent out by the State of Louisiana Wednesday.

The 25,910 checks were mailed following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, State Treasurer John M. Schroder said.

“These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” Schroder said. “Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses, or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

Schroder said there is currently more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return. The money comes from payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. Funds often become unclaimed when a company has an incorrect or old address and is unable to return the money.

Schroder estimates one in six Louisiana residents have unclaimed property. Search to see if you have unclaimed property at LaCashClaim.org or by calling the 1-888-925-4127 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PARISH: No. of checks / Estimated total

  • ALLEN: 86 / $19,296.71
  • ASCENSION: 739 / $128,548.65
  • ASSUMPTION: 80 / $15,762.44
  • AVOYELLES: 125 / $17,724.39
  • BEAUREGARD: 173 / $31,429.41
  • BIENVILLE: 53 / $6,340.04
  • BOSSIER: 660 / $102,291.86
  • CADDO: 1,676 / $296,797.14
  • CALCASIEU: 1,483 / $248,248.64
  • CALDWELL: 35 / $5,071.31
  • CAMERON: 12 / $1,368.08
  • CATAHOULA: 22 / $2,320.74
  • CLAIBORNE: 56 / $9,527.24
  • CONCORDIA: 58 / $6,661.33
  • DE SOTO: 148 / $22,653.92
  • EAST BATON ROUGE: 3,248 / $536,338.65
  • EAST CARROLL: 13 / $1,978.17
  • EAST FELICIANA: 95 / $24,361.28
  • EVANGELINE: 145 / $26,162.09
  • FRANKLIN: 83 / $13,677.59
  • GRANT: 89 / $14,388.51
  • IBERIA: 357 / $49,893.33
  • IBERVILLE: 184 / $26,841.56
  • JACKSON: 55 / $16,270.24
  • JEFF DAVIS: 142 / $29,719.94
  • JEFFERSON: 2,226 / $422,173.10
  • LA SALLE: 38 / $3,192.01
  • LAFAYETTE: 1,423 / $249,722.79
  • LAFOURCHE: 321 / $53,141.97
  • LINCOLN: 250 / $38,525.03
  • LIVINGSTON: 700 / $114,035.34
  • MADISON: 36 / $6,161.97
  • MOREHOUSE: 108 / $14,679.53
  • NATCHITOCHES: 157 / $21,656.78
  • ORLEANS: 2,199 / $397,294.16
  • OUACHITA: 886 / $134,720.22
  • PLAQUEMINES: 95 / $17,920.09
  • POINTE COUPEE: 102 / $18,877.69
  • RAPIDES: 634 / $99,424.11
  • RED RIVER: 23 / $2,561.22
  • RICHLAND: 77 / $10,451.52
  • SABINE: 71 / $12,065.25
  • ST BERNARD: 215 / $38,277.66
  • ST CHARLES: 246 / $48,195.25
  • ST HELENA: 33 / $5,839.75
  • ST JAMES: 120 / $25,807.47
  • ST LANDRY: 435 / $71,010.04
  • ST MARTIN: 203 / $34,232.77
  • ST MARY: 206 / $40,311.49
  • ST TAMMANY: 1,256 / $233,346.58
  • ST JOHN THE BAPTIST: 240 / $32,314.55
  • TANGIPAHOA: 741 / $130,888.11
  • TENSAS: 5 / $464.58
  • TERREBONNE: 487 / $73,836.74
  • UNION: 114 / $13,488.42
  • VERMILION: 233 / $36,975.90
  • VERNON: 169 / $22,257.76
  • WASHINGTON: 198 / $26,524.58
  • WEBSTER: 158 / $23,637.37
  • WEST BATON ROUGE: 155 / $27,819.61
  • WEST CARROLL: 37 / $3,863.08
  • WEST FELICIANA: 41 / $4,634.70
  • WINN: 43 / $4,002.39
  • LA TOTAL: 24,779 / $4,211,172.07
  • OUT OF STATE: 1,131 / $213,391.87
  • GRAND TOTAL: 25,910 / $4,424,563.94

