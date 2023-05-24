Oakdale businesses continue to struggle under boil advisory

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale continues to have issues with its water, and it’s having an effect on businesses and residents.

The boil advisory was first issued back in late April and has now been extended two to three more weeks as crews install plumbing to the new 750,000-gallon water tank.

“It’s very aggravating, but, you know, it’s for our own safety. Eventually it will be worth it because we’ll have a new tank and all that good stuff,” Cafe on Tenth owner Tina Hatsfelt said.

Hatsfelt said the boil order has been hard on her financially.

“It’s very expensive, it’s a lot of trouble. It’s hard to abide by the standards that we have to with the Board of Health. It takes about two extra hours a day to prep, just a lot of extra work on everyone,” Hatsfelt said.

She said they have to go out of their way just to find bottled water at a good price.

“It adds time, money, the expense of just traveling to Alexandria and Lake Charles just to buy it because we can get it cheaper in those big towns,” Hatsfelt said.

The restaurant can only do so much, and it’s at the point where it’s taking a toll on business.

“A lot of explanations for out-of-town people who are not familiar with our town and what’s going on here. We have some that will actually get up and leave because they can’t get a sweet tea or they don’t understand,” Hatsfelt said.

Hatsfelt said she’s staying patient but hopes the water issue is resolved for the sake of her business and customers.

