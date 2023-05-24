Man robbed, shot near Willis Street in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man was shot on Willis Street Monday evening, authorities said.

The victim was lured to a location and robbed of his backpack, according to information from Chief of Police Danny Semmes.

The Jennings Police Department received the call of the shooting around 6:15 p.m., but while en route, officers were told the victim had gone to a relative’s house on W. Division Street, Semmes said.

When officers arrived at the home on W. Division, they found the victim had a gunshot wound in the armpit area of the left shoulder. EMTs transported the man to a Lafayette hospital. He has since been released.

The man was able to tell officers the location of the shooting took place, the reason for the shooting, and the nickname of the subject who shot him, Semmes said.

Detectives found one shell casing around Willis Street.

Semmes said investigators are still following leads and continuing their investigation.

