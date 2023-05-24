50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man robbed, shot near Willis Street in Jennings

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A man was shot on Willis Street Monday evening, authorities said.

The victim was lured to a location and robbed of his backpack, according to information from Chief of Police Danny Semmes.

The Jennings Police Department received the call of the shooting around 6:15 p.m., but while en route, officers were told the victim had gone to a relative’s house on W. Division Street, Semmes said.

When officers arrived at the home on W. Division, they found the victim had a gunshot wound in the armpit area of the left shoulder. EMTs transported the man to a Lafayette hospital. He has since been released.

The man was able to tell officers the location of the shooting took place, the reason for the shooting, and the nickname of the subject who shot him, Semmes said.

Detectives found one shell casing around Willis Street.

Semmes said investigators are still following leads and continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

A Rayne man is accused of stealing human remains from a cemetery and leaving them on the steps...
Rayne man accused of stealing bones from cemetery and leaving them on church steps
Cusey prepared a pan-seared red drum over tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce for the...
Chart House, Calla, Landry’s chefs to compete in La. Seafood Cook-Off
Samuel Galbraith
Convicted killer Samuel Galbraith denied parole
West Cal Chamber Fest celebrates 3rd year by incorporating young musicians
West Cal Chamber Fest celebrates 3rd year by incorporating young musicians