Jennings home a total loss after fire
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A fire destroyed a home on McKinley Street in Jennings Wednesday.
The home was a total loss, according to fire officials. The family was not living at the house as they prepared for a remodel.
Neighbors also helped the next-door neighbor escape their home.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
