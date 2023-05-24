Jennings home a total loss after fire

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A fire destroyed a home on McKinley Street in Jennings Wednesday.

The home was a total loss, according to fire officials. The family was not living at the house as they prepared for a remodel.

Neighbors also helped the next-door neighbor escape their home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

