First Alert Forecast: Slightly less humid weather pattern continues through the rest of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected a weak cold front moved into Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and this sparked some showers, these will wind down quickly after sunset. The front is not bringing any cooler temperatures, just reinforcing the drier air already in place.

So for the rest of the week and the weekend we will see temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s each morning and those numbers will climb quickly in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s each day. With lower humidity it will not feel much warmer than the actual temperature, so those of you that work outdoors should be able to enjoy the day a little better.

As far as rain is concerned I am leaving the rain chance at 10% or less most days through early next week, now please know that it is not out of the question for an isolated afternoon shower to still develop. The only hiccup in that is any upper level disturbance that moves across our area could bring an increase in cloud cover and those clouds could bring a few showers; though the dry air in place should help to limit that chance. Some models are showing a little better coverage of showers again Thursday afternoon, for now I am leaving the rain chance at 10%.

If you are making outdoor plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend the weather looks good with little to no chance of rain. And temperatures will remain as described above, including slightly lower humidity!

Early next week we should gradually see our weather pattern become more summer-like with some afternoon and early evening showers and storms.

