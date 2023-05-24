First Alert Forecast: Limited rain this afternoon, calm weather quickly returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Generally calm conditions kick off our morning once again in SWLA this Wednesday with some clouds carrying over from last night and more moving in from activity to our West. Temperatures this morning starting off a little warmer than yesterday, but still cool in the upper to mid 60′s. More sun is on tap for the first half of the day, quickly turning up the heat into the lower 80′s by lunchtime. Heading into the afternoon, we’re likely to see a good bit of cloud cover as a disturbance moves over the area. In the late afternoon and early evening, a few scattered showers and even an isolated storm could pop up across the area as the disturbance works it’s way past our region. Even with slightly increased humidity, our air is still holding on the drier side with northeastern winds which will keep rain chances very limited, and more likely in the Southwestern areas as our temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80′s.

Afternoon conditions Wednesday (KPLC)

An isolated storm or two could build up and continue after dark, but models expect those out of our area and mostly offshore. Most activity will quickly dissipate after sundown making for a relatively clear night as we quickly return to our calmer weather pattern for Thursday with high pressure controlling most of our area.

High pressure forcing calm weather for the weekend (KPLC)

This pattern will continue for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend with slightly lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and some afternoon clouds each day. Temperatures will be warming slightly but generally staying in the upper 80′s during the day, and cooling down into the 60′s overnight. This should make for a lovely Memorial Day weekend, but I should note that with the Jetstream right over our region a few disturbances could ride along it and give us some extra cloud cover, or the chance for some scattered showers. Otherwise, generally calm conditions will dominate the skies.

