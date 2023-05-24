50/50 Thursdays
Escaped juvenile from Lafayette detention center found in Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department says an escaped juvenile from their Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center was apprehended by the Sulphur Police Department.

Authorities say the juvenile escaped from the detention center on Saturday, May 20 after they climbed over a fence. Authorities began searching the area for the juvenile shortly after. The juvenile was later found and apprehended by Sulphur Police yesterday afternoon, May 23.

The juvenile has received an additional charge of simple escape and will be transported back to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

