East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - The probable cause report has been released in the case of an east Texas teenager who reportedly murdered his immediate family on May 23.

Cesar Olalde, 18, is accused of killing four people: his parents, brother, and sister.

Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005 (Bowie County Sheriff's Office)

One of the victims, Aida Garcia-Mendoza, was shot “repeatedly,” the report states. The other victims have been identified as Reuben Olalde, Lisbet Olalde, and Oliver Olalde. All four people were shot dead, officials say. Oliver is under the age of 10, a report from the 202nd District Court in Bowie County states.

The incident happened May 23 in the 500 block of Lemon Acres in Nash, Texas. Officers got a call to the house, and when they got there, a man named Joseph Flieder, 35, ran from the home and reportedly told officers that Cesar was inside and had told him he had killed the rest of his family. At that point, officers called for backup and made a perimeter around the house.

Cesar was eventually taken into custody after negotiators on-scene got him to come out of the house.

Police on-scene were told by friends and neighbors that Cesar lived at the house with his mother, father, adult sister, and younger brother. Four bodies were found in the bathroom of the house, the probable cause report states. Officers report finding multiple spent shell casings on the floor and blood splattered on multiple surfaces.

Police say it appears the victims had been shot in different areas of the home and were drug to the bathroom.

Flieder told police he and one of the victims, Lisbet, worked together and she had not shown up for work that morning. Other friends and family had called the church where they work looking for her. Flieder says he and his wife went to the house on Lemon Acres to check on Lisbet, but nobody answered the door. While they were there, another family member showed up and forced their way inside to check on the family.

When they got inside, they say Cesar confronted them while brandishing a gun. Flieder and his wife left the house and kept talking to Cesar. Flieder told police that Cesar told him he’d killed his family because they were cannibals and were going to eat him. Flieder says Cesar pointed the gun at him repeatedly while they were talking, and at one point, brandished a knife at him as well.

The probable cause report also says Cesar called 911 himself at one point and said he had “pulled the trigger” and shot his family. During the call, he reportedly said he’d shot his four family members, and identified his father, Reuben, by name.

Cesar was taken to the Bi-State Jail and booked for capital murder. He will be represented by a public defender, Jeff Harrelson. Cesar’s bond was set at $10,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.