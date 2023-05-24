DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids

Shreveport, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana-based drug distributor is at the center of questions on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s handling of the opioid crisis.

The Agency is accused of allowing the Shreveport-based, Morris and Dickson, to continue shipping addictive painkillers despite a federal judge’s ruling to strip the company of its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders.

Failure to follow DEA rules has been blamed for more than 700,000 American overdose deaths in the past two decades. A key consultant hired by the company to avoid punishment is now DEA administrator Ann Milgram’s top deputy raising concerns about the agency’s mission to police drug companies.

