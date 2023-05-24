50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shreveport, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana-based drug distributor is at the center of questions on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s handling of the opioid crisis.

The Agency is accused of allowing the Shreveport-based, Morris and Dickson, to continue shipping addictive painkillers despite a federal judge’s ruling to strip the company of its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders.

Failure to follow DEA rules has been blamed for more than 700,000 American overdose deaths in the past two decades. A key consultant hired by the company to avoid punishment is now DEA administrator Ann Milgram’s top deputy raising concerns about the agency’s mission to police drug companies.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
DEA accused of allowing Shreveport drug company with stripped license to ship opioids
Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Limited rain this afternoon, calm weather quickly returns
SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2023
La. Senator believes solution in the works on housing for juvenile offenders, plans could be...
La. Senator believes solution in the works on housing for juvenile offenders, plans could be years away