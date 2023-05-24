50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Convicted killer Samuel Galbraith denied parole

Samuel Galbraith
Samuel Galbraith
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The former Fort Polk soldier convicted of manslaughter in the death of Karen Hill in 1988 will stay behind bars.

On Wednesday morning (May 24), the State Parole Board denied Samuel Galbraith’s parole request in a 2 to 1 vote.

Galbraith was sentenced to 71 years in prison after taking a plea deal, pleading guilty to manslaughter and attempted first degree-rape in the 1988 murder of 21-year-old Karen Hill near Fort Polk. Hill worked at a convenience store near Fort Polk where her husband and Galbraith were stationed.

Investigators found Hill’s body tied to a tree with a gunshot wound to her head. Galbraith wasn’t accused of her murder until 1997. He was sentenced just a few years later in 2000.

Despite opposition, in 2016, Galbraith was granted parole, which was later rescinded due to a mailing error that kept Hill’s family from being notified about the possible parole. Galbraith also remains a person of interest in the homicides of Tammy Call and Pamela Miller.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

‘Art in the Park’ series returning to Lake Charles
Alabama man cited for shooting seagulls, ibis, heron in Lake Charles
Alabama man cited for shooting seagulls, ibis, heron in Lake Charles
The West Cal Chamber fest is celebrating 3 years and incorporating young musicians
KPLC 7 News at Noon