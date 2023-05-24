Chart House, Calla, Landry’s chefs to compete in La. Seafood Cook-Off

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s nearly time to crown a new King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, and this year’s competition will be held in Lake Charles for the first time.

The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is set for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Golden Nugget. The following chefs will compete for the crown:

Ashley Allen, executive chef of Coconuts Bar and Grill in Vidalia

Stephen Coblentz, executive chef of Chart House in Lake Charles

Ben Fidelak, executive chef/owner of Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches

Dustin Frederick, chef at Restaurant Calla in Lake Charles

Greg Gizzaffi, executive chef of Landry’s Seafood House in Lake Charles

Owen Hohl, chef at Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville

Blake Jackson, executive chef of Drake Foods, LLC – Looosiana Seafood Market, Drake Catering, Whisk Dessert Bar in Shreveport

Brett Monteleone, chef at The Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge

Chris Motto, executive chef of Jubans in Baton Rouge

Chad Phares, executive chef of Hurricane Hole in Grand Isle

Amy Sins, chef at Langlois in New Orleans

Christopher Vazquez, executive chef of Redfish Grill in New Orleans.

The winner will represent the state at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans this August.

Chef Amanda Cusey was crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood in 2022. At the time, Cusey was the executive chef of Villa Harlequin in Lake Charles. She is now executive chef of The Terrace at Lake Area Adventures.

Tickets are on sale now for Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night, which includes the Seafood Cook-off. Attendees can sample dishes from local restaurants while watching the competition.

Ticket proceeds will support SOWELA’s Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center. You can purchase tickets HERE.

