Boy Scouts provide drop-box for proper disposal of American flags

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just as there is an etiquette for displaying the American flag, there is an etiquette for the disposal of flags, and the Boy Scouts of America of the Calcasieu Area Council offer a drop-box to collect those flags that need to be retired.

The location of the flag drop-off box is the Scout Office and Service Center at 304 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive in Lake Charles.

They also accept military branches flags, state flags and parish flags, all of which they collect and burn in a flag retirement ceremony.

Boys Scouts of America Flag Drop Off Box (Calcasieu Area Council)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.