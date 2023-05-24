Authorities involved in police pursuit in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested an individual involved in a police pursuit that began in Cameron Parish, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Chris Savoie says the pursuit began when a driver, Dennis Trahan of Lake Charles, refused to stop for deputies in the Big Lake Community. The pursuit moved north and ended in Calcasieu Parish with assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Charles Police Department.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says the Trahan was wanted for a warrant out of Allen Parish.

