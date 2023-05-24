50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Art in the Park’ series returning to Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative and the Imperial Calcasieu Museum Residency at the Museum Program are teaming up once again for the City’s “Art in the Park” Series.

The next session will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Riverside Park, located at 1701 Fitzenreiter Rd.

Artists currently in residence at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum provide art instruction through the program. Art supplies and easels are provided by the City of Lake Charles.

The free event is open to the public. For more information, call 337-491-1280

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Special Assessment Freeze for qualified home owners
Special Assessment Freeze
Improving the state’s literacy is on the mind of lawmakers
Bill targeting struggling elementary students aims to improve literacy levels
Improving the state’s literacy is on the mind of lawmakers
Bill targeting struggling elementary students aims to improve literacy levels
KPLC Senior Salutes - May 23, 2023