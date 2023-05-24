‘Art in the Park’ series returning to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative and the Imperial Calcasieu Museum Residency at the Museum Program are teaming up once again for the City’s “Art in the Park” Series.

The next session will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Riverside Park, located at 1701 Fitzenreiter Rd.

Artists currently in residence at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum provide art instruction through the program. Art supplies and easels are provided by the City of Lake Charles.

The free event is open to the public. For more information, call 337-491-1280

