SWLA Arrest Report - May 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 22, 2023.

Ricki Wayne Minter Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Christopher Dammar Jacobs, 32, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons during a crime; assault by drive-by shooting; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; trespassing; escape; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession or distribution of marijuana; contempt of court.

Ebony Annette Miller, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; assault by drive-by shooting; property damage under $1,000; harassment.

Clarence Walls Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; federal detainer.

John Lawrence Foreman, 61, Goldendale, WA: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment (2 charges); failure to possess the required license for home improvements; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); theft over $25,000; exploitation of the infirm; contempt of court (7 charges).

Braydan Joseph Bellard, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.

