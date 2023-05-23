SOWELA Spotlight: Open house for Aviation and vehicle maintenance and repair programs

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA is offering a look into high-wage and in-demand careers in aviation and vehicle maintenance and repair at an upcoming open house. Academic advisor Jordan Gribble joined us this morning with the details.

The free open house will be on Tuesday, June 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the SOWELA main campus in Lake Charles.

Prospective students will be able to meet instructors and hear from industry representatives about job opportunities as enrollment specialists answer any questions about scholarships and financial aid, how to apply, and academic advising.

The Aviation Maintenance program provides practical application of aircraft maintenance training. It is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and accredited by the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering (ATMAE). Students will also be prepared to test for the FAA Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) certification exam.

The Vehicle Maintenance and Repair program includes specialized classroom instruction and practical shop experience to prepare students for servicing and maintaining all types of automobiles. Students will learn troubleshooting skills to analyze fuel, electrical, cooling, brake systems, drive trains, and suspension systems.

To register for the Transportation open house, you can visit www.sowela.edu/open-house.

For more information, you can contact SOWELA’s One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6550 or email onestop@sowela.edu.

