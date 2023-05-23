50/50 Thursdays
Orange, Tx homeowner shoots alleged trespasser

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Orange, Tx (KPLC) - A homeowner in Orange, Tx confronted someone allegedly trespassing on their property resulting in the alleged trespasser being shot, according to Orange County Police.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of FM 408 in Orangefield at approximately 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

Orange County Deputies said the alleged trespasser was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for medical treatment.

The homeowner was taken into custody on an unrelated charge.

