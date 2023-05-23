50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale mayor announces extension on city-wide boil advisory

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory affecting residents and businesses since late April in Oakdale has now been extended, according to Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul.

Citizens can expect the boil advisory to last another two to three weeks as plumbing is being run to the newly installed 750,000-gallon water tank.

7News has reached out to FCC Oakdale for information on how the advisory is affecting inmates. We are awaiting a response.

