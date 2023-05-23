Memorial Day weekend events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Memorial Day events kick off this weekend, and we have your guide to all the events happening around SWLA:

Friday, May 26

Carry the Load National Relay Walk: Honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes. Walk commences at 4:45 p.m. with a brief rally at McNeese campus on corner of Sale Rd. and Ryan St. at cowboy statue, followed by 3.8 mile walk to Veterans Memorial Park along Lakeshore Drive.

Downtown at Sundown Concert Series: Featuring Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm. Free and open to the public. 6-9 p.m. on Ryan Street in front of the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center.

Saturday, May 27

Crying Eagle Brewery & The Crawfish Stop’s 2nd annual Crawfish Boil-Off: Attendees can purchase a $15 tasting bank to try different styles of boiled crawfish. Competition entry fee is $125, and participants will be provided two sacks of crawfish but asked to bring their own boil set-ups. Starts at 11 a.m.

SPAR Waterpark opening day: Admission starts at $6. Opens at 10 a.m.

City of Lake Charles’ Art in the Park: At Riverside Park, 10 a.m. - noon. Family-friendly event offering arts and crafts for all ages.

Chamber Fest: Business expo with fun for the whole family. Live music, food vendors, bingo, and 2nd annual Bob Hardey Memorial Golf Tournament at Pinderosa Park in Westlake. Starts at 10 a.m.

Mae’s Butterflies of Hope Lupus Awareness Walk: Same-day registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Civic Center.

Panorama Music House Zydeco Brunch: Gerard Delafose & the Zydeco Gators. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Steve Trevino’s “America’s Favorite Husband” Tour: Hosted by Golden Nugget Casino. Starts at 8 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Avenue of Flags: Largest display of memorial flags in the United States. Flags are flown on both sides of the graveled roads in Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street in Lake Charles. Flags raised at 6 a.m. and retired at 5 p.m. New this year is the History Walk, featuring all renditions of the American flag from the original Betsy Ross flag.

Almosta Ranch Memorial Day Weekend: Almosta Lake opens at 9 a.m.; Prayer for fallen soldiers and flag at 10 a.m. Swimming, sliding and ziplining until 7 p.m. Ages 6 & up - $10+tax, ages 5 & under - $5+tax. Vets are free.

