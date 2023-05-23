Homsi’s 3 opens in former Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen building in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business just opened up at the former Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen building in Lake Charles.

“Boudin, sausage and cracklins,” owner Georges Homsi said.

Those are some of the Cajun delicacies served at the recently-opened Homsi’s 3. Homsi’s and Hackett’s have something in common – good food.

“Plate lunches, beef tips, rice and gravy every day,” owner Georges Homsi said. “Then we have the daily special. One day like today is smothered chicken and sausage. Tomorrow, sausage with gravy. Wednesday and Friday, fried shrimp, and catfish. Thursday, stuffed pork chop. Best day.”

George Homsi, who owns all three Homsi’s locations and Cousin’s Lebanese Cuisine, said the new location averaged 2,800 people last week after opening its doors on Monday.

He said they took a risk by choosing to expand during the pandemic but are happy to bring customers the same familiar tastes to a new part of the city.

“We decided to buy another location, and then this one came along,” Homsi said. “We bought it, so we can extend our boudin, sausage and cracklins.”

Homsi’s 3 is located at 5614 Hwy 14 in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.