50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Flooding concerns grow with areas of poor drainage as hurricane season approaches

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - As hurricane season approaches, some worry about their home’s protection against heavy rain and tropical storms.

One Moss Bluff man is concerned his home may flood saying the drainage ditch by his house is clogged.

“Natural disasters happen,” Marty Smith said. “Bad things take place and no one can be at fault. This is a situation that is easily preventable. It’s just a matter of clearing out the drainage that someone blocked and for whatever reason, no one wants to take responsibility for clearing it out.”

Smith lives on Campfire Road in Moss Bluff. He said he noticed poor drainage in his neighborhood after Hurricane Laura.

“The drain is not completely stopped, but slowed down quite a bit,” he said. “What happens when we get a decent rain, this water has nowhere to go so it will start backing up in my yard.”

A culvert connects the ditch in his front yard to a larger drainage ditch across the street. That’s where limbs and branches appear to be causing a problem.

“My concern is we get these 20-inch rains or God forbid something like Baton Rouge had a few years ago with over 30 inches of rain, there’s going to be water in my house and the house of my neighbors,” Smith said. “I just think it’s unfortunate when it could be resolved if the drainage was fixed.”

Smith reached out to his police juror and has been in contact with public works. While the parish can help clear the waterway, they must have permission since this particular issue falls on private property.

The parish tells 7News gravity drainage officials are trying to work something out with the property owner. Until then, Smith hopes the skies stay clear.

“It really creates some problems and concerns,” Smith said.

Records show that the property is owned by a developer. We reached out, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible Wednesday
A fire broke out at local restaurant Area 337 early in the morning on May 22, 2023.
Fire captain: Surveillance video shows person intentionally setting fire to Area 337 restaurant
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs