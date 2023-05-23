First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue to warm today, lower humidity keeping rain chances low with weak front tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clear skies overnight have mostly carried into this morning as our calm weather continues, allowing morning temperatures to cool off into the mid 60′s for most and down to the low 60′s for the more northern areas with very few clouds. We are seeing some thin patchy fog in a few sheltered areas, but major impacts to visibility are not expected this morning.

A generally calm day is on tap again for our Tuesday, with a weak disturbance helping to create some afternoon cloud cover. Despite some clouds helping to bring some shade, rain chances will stay minimal with lower moisture making for a comfortable afternoon, although certainly warm as highs push the upper 80′s across the region.

Afternoon conditions today (KPLC)

This evening will look similar to last night, with generally clear conditions and mostly Northern gentle wind.

Wednesday will see a little moisture back in our area with a good bit more cloud cover in the afternoon as a very weak front crosses the area. There could be enough moisture present to kick up some afternoon showers and storms in a few places into the evening, but generally dry conditions will keep those rain chances limited.

Slight rain chances for late Wednesday (KPLC)

That is the only hiccup in our otherwise warm and dry weather pattern for the week, with calm conditions likely to last long enough to cover weekend celebrations for Memorial Day. A few models do see some potential for convection back in the forecast by Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll keep you updated on that as it develops.

