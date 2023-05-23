50/50 Thursdays
Family says 12-year-old boy fights for life after ice cream truck crashes into Kenner apartment

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Kenner family is pleading for prayers and financial aid while a 12-year-old boy fights for his life at Children’s Hospital.

Adrian Fajardo was critically injured when an out-of-control ice cream truck crashed into his family’s Kenner apartment Saturday afternoon. The boy’s family said in a fundraising post that he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs.

Kenner Police say the truck was traveling down the 3000 block of Dartmouth when the driver -- who might have suffered a medical emergency -- failed to stop shortly before 3 p.m. The truck crashed through the apartment building in the 300 block of Clemson Drive.

Fajardo’s family wrote that the boy was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Police said Sunday the boy was stable, but the family says he is in the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Kenner Police said a medical episode likely caused the driver to lose control of the ice cream truck. The driver also was hospitalized after the crash.

Fajardo’s family is asking for help now that they have been displaced and their child faces a long recovery. They created a GoFundMe campaign to support the boy’s recovery with a goal of $50,000.

