50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs

By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bundick Lake drawdown structure has been opened to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The gate is expected to remain open through the fall of 2023.

LDAF said opening the gate is necessary for crews to work on safety buoys and signage at the spillway. Some hurricane-related damage to the rails at the outfall of the drawdown structure will also be repaired.

The project will require a drawdown of the lake until reaching an elevation of 79.25 feet, LDAF said. A 90-day drawdown will then be maintained for Phase 1 of the construction.

Once Phase 1 is complete, the structure will be closed to allow for a return to the pool stage, LDAF said. Phase 2 can be completed without a drawdown.

The project is scheduled to take a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
Memorial Day weekend events
Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures stay warm and calm today, weak front tomorrow
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man