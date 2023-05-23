Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bundick Lake drawdown structure has been opened to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The gate is expected to remain open through the fall of 2023.

LDAF said opening the gate is necessary for crews to work on safety buoys and signage at the spillway. Some hurricane-related damage to the rails at the outfall of the drawdown structure will also be repaired.

The project will require a drawdown of the lake until reaching an elevation of 79.25 feet, LDAF said. A 90-day drawdown will then be maintained for Phase 1 of the construction.

Once Phase 1 is complete, the structure will be closed to allow for a return to the pool stage, LDAF said. Phase 2 can be completed without a drawdown.

The project is scheduled to take a year to complete.

