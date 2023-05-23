50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for help in the search of a missing person, Roland Joseph Landry Jr.

Landry, 44, was last seen wearing a blue polo and jeans, and his last known contact was with his wife on Sunday.

Landry has brown hair and green eyes, is about 5-foot-7, and weighs 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures stay warm and calm today, weak front tomorrow
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Joey Julian receives credit for time served in manslaughter case
Joey Julian receives credit for time served in manslaughter case