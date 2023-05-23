Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for help in the search of a missing person, Roland Joseph Landry Jr.

Landry, 44, was last seen wearing a blue polo and jeans, and his last known contact was with his wife on Sunday.

Landry has brown hair and green eyes, is about 5-foot-7, and weighs 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

