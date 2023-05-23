50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barbe baseball’s Landon Victorian wins MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

By Matthew Travis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe baseball’s Landon Victorian had an impressive 2023 season as he boasted an ERA of just 0.97 with an 8-0 record, and 80 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched.

Not only did Victorian play well over the course of the season, but he showed up when it mattered most in the State Playoffs, and especially in the State Semi-Finals against crosstown rival Sulphur when he threw 6 2/3 innings allowing just one run before he hit the pitch count in the seventh inning, but he did more than enough to help the Buccaneers beat Sulphur 5-1 to advance to the State Championship where they beat West Monroe.

Because of Victorian’s impressive 2023 season, he was recognized on Monday by being named the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

After Victorian’s Semi-Final performance, his head coach Glenn Cecchini said “Landon (Victorian) you know, freak thing, he gets hurt, we didn’t know if he was even going to be able to pitch, it’s been a crazy 24 hours but, I’m so proud of our team.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Former Iowa/McNeese defensive back Andre Sam transfers to LSU
Former Iowa/McNeese defensive back Andre Sam transfers to LSU
Sulphur baseball head coach Sam Moore discusses retirement
Sulphur baseball head coach Sam Moore discusses retirement
Sulphur baseball head coach Sam Moore discusses retirement
Sulphur baseball head coach Sam Moore discusses retirement
LHSAA
Southwest Louisiana wins 42 Spring State Championships