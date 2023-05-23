Barbe baseball’s Landon Victorian wins MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe baseball’s Landon Victorian had an impressive 2023 season as he boasted an ERA of just 0.97 with an 8-0 record, and 80 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched.

Not only did Victorian play well over the course of the season, but he showed up when it mattered most in the State Playoffs, and especially in the State Semi-Finals against crosstown rival Sulphur when he threw 6 2/3 innings allowing just one run before he hit the pitch count in the seventh inning, but he did more than enough to help the Buccaneers beat Sulphur 5-1 to advance to the State Championship where they beat West Monroe.

Because of Victorian’s impressive 2023 season, he was recognized on Monday by being named the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

Four MaxPreps State ⚾️ Players of the Year have been named.



Find out who won in Hawaii, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma and find each state's release date ⬇️https://t.co/KOWb4JTIbG pic.twitter.com/h2p3BI2UbL — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) May 22, 2023

After Victorian’s Semi-Final performance, his head coach Glenn Cecchini said “Landon (Victorian) you know, freak thing, he gets hurt, we didn’t know if he was even going to be able to pitch, it’s been a crazy 24 hours but, I’m so proud of our team.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.