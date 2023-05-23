50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents

Companion Animal Alliance
Companion Animal Alliance(Companion Animal Alliance)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Animal shelter is operating at extreme overcapacity and is desperately seeking foster parents.

Companion Animal Alliance officials said that in less than seven days, the shelter has taken in 144 dogs.

Because of the overwhelming intake numbers, the shelter is currently being forced to euthanize more than 10 dogs every day.

Shelter officials said members of the public are being asked to come to Companion Animal Alliance before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, to pick up an emergency foster pet.

Emergency foster parents will not be required to complete orientation, officials said. They added that foster parents can simply take home a pet for a short period of time to free up kennel space.

Companion Animal Alliance is the only place in East Baton Rouge Parish that takes in every single animal that comes to its doors.

Officials said the shelter frequently transports pets to rescue partners, offers waived adoption fees, and reaches out to the public in other ways. However, the efforts have not been sustainable.

The Companion Animal Alliance shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

For more details about adoption or fostering a pet from the shelter, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
Orange, Tx homeowner shoots alleged trespasser
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible Wednesday
Memorial Day weekend events
Memorial Day weekend events
A boil advisory affecting residents and businesses since late April in Oakdale has now been...
Oakdale mayor announces extension on city-wide boil advisory
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs
Bundick Lake drawdown structure opens for repairs