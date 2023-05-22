SWLA Arrest Report: May 21, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 21, 2023.

Jerry Lynn Jasmine Jr., 45, Westlake: Fourth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated; first- or second-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child endangerment; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; following vehicles; child passenger restraint system.

Darniel Dewayne Drake, 44, Lafayette: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; failure to register as a sex offender.

Bradford Hutchinson Davis, 47; Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Kirk Collins Labiche, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; aggravated flight from an officer; parole detainer.

Esabella Jolie Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Drayton Kyle Berwick, 18, Sulphur: Misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Makeithen Wayne Crawley, 18, Westlake: Resisting an officer; first-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); Schedule II possession, Schedule IV possession; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated flight from an officer.

Elijah Jamal Lewis, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Clevend McCraney, 37, Westlake: Public intimidation and retaliation; Schedule II possession (3 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Gary Oneal Johnson Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.