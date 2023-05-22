Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have released their preseason schedule for 2023.

Out of four total, the Pelicans will open preseason hosting one game in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, tipping off against the Orlando Magic. Their second “home” game will be in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., hosting the Houston Rockets.

Legacy Arena is the home of the Pelicans’ G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron. New Orleans hosted Atlanta last year in front of a sellout crowd of 15,486 in Legacy Arena for a preseason game that was aired on Fox 8 via Gray TV.

On Oct. 14, the Pelicans will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks at 2:30 p.m. before their preseason finale in Orlando against the Magic at 6 p.m.

Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

