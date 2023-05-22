50/50 Thursdays
By Angelica Butine
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Little Theatre was wiped out during Hurricane Laura, leaving them nowhere to rehearse or hold auditions - but that didn’t stop them from performing.

They now hold keys to two large classrooms at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center which will serve as the theatre’s temporary location for actors.

Brett Downer, president of Lake Charles Little Theatre, says that they spent time searching for a place and they look forward to future rehearsals and auditions.

“This is going to be the place where people can find us again,” said Downer.

As the oldest arts organization in SWLA, dating back to 1927, Downer says it’s good to keep community theatre alive.

“This is where we can welcome the people who have done little theater maybe for years,” Downer said. “We can have auditions, we can rehearse our shows, then do shows all around town at Southlake Theatre and other places,” said Downer.

Lake Charles Little theatre finds temporary home
Lake Charles Little theatre finds temporary home(angelica butine)

Liz Trahan, a member and former president of the organization, says that losing the facility and searching for a temporary home was a challenge. This will be where they plant their roots for the next couple of years.

“It was devastating,” Trahan said. “All of us on the board, we were all dealing with our own stuff and then also had the theatre to think about as well. The Lake Charles Little Theatre will now plant roots for the next couple of years at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center.”

The organization will officially move in on June 1, 2023.

