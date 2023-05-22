Lake Arthur man accused of beating, raping woman, holding her at knifepoint

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man is accused of beating and raping a woman, then trying to run over her after she escaped, according to authorities.

Maxxwell Kirk Charles, 25, is facing charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment with a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner and two counts of aggravated battery.

Maxxwell Kirk Charles, 25, of Lake Arthur (Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Andrus Cove Cemetery Road, and deputies were called to the nearby Tiger Mart Monday morning. A woman reported that she was beaten, sexually assaulted, strangled and held at knifepoint, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Charles fell asleep, and the victim was able to escape, according to deputies. The suspect allegedly got in his vehicle and tried to run over the victim and two people who came to her aid, also hitting the back of her car.

Charles is held at the parish jail.

