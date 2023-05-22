Joey Julian receives credit for time served in manslaughter case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joey Julian, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of Ernest Miller in November 2017, is a free man after receiving credit for time served during his sentencing hearing.

Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Nov. 30, 2022, after his defense attorneys argued the shooting at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets was in self-defense.

Judge Guidry sentenced Miller to credit for time served.

Before the trial, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office fired a prosecutor following his handling of a continuance motion in the case. Judge Ron Ware then reduced Julian’s bond to $20,000 on the charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of a motor vehicle due to his feelings of being misled.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.