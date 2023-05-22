50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Joey Julian receives credit for time served in manslaughter case

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joey Julian, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of Ernest Miller in November 2017, is a free man after receiving credit for time served during his sentencing hearing.

Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Nov. 30, 2022, after his defense attorneys argued the shooting at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets was in self-defense.

Judge Guidry sentenced Miller to credit for time served.

Before the trial, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office fired a prosecutor following his handling of a continuance motion in the case. Judge Ron Ware then reduced Julian’s bond to $20,000 on the charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of a motor vehicle due to his feelings of being misled.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm but lower humidity makes it feel less uncomfortable
Maxxwell Kirk Charles, 25, of Lake Arthur
Lake Arthur man accused of beating, raping woman, holding her at knifepoint
Video shows machete-wielding man attempting to slice through Mandeville door
VIDEO: Machete-wielding man attempts to break through Mandeville door
Anthony Bennett was 53 when he was shot to death in July 2020. Trylin Francisco, who was 16 at...
15-year sentence given to man tried as adult for shooting as 16-year-old