First Alert Forecast: Warm but lower humidity makes it feel less uncomfortable

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overall there will be little change to our weather pattern for the next week or more, and that means it will be warm with slightly lower humidity. Rain is also going to be very limited with little to no chance of rain most days, with only a few exceptions.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s each morning and those numbers will climb quickly in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s each day. With lower humidity it will not feel much warmer than the actual temperature, so those of you that work outdoors should be able to enjoy the day a little better.

As far as rain is concerned I am leaving the rain chance at 10% or less most days through early next week, now please know that it is not out of the question for an isolated afternoon shower to still develop. The only hiccup in that is any upper level disturbance that moves across our area could bring an increase in cloud cover and those clouds could bring a few showers; though the dry air in place should help to limit that chance. Wednesday is the only day I am including a higher rain chance, even then only 20%, that is due to a weak front moving into our area.

If you are making outdoor plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend the weather looks good with little to no chance of rain. And temperatures will remain as described above, including slightly lower humidity!

