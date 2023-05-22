First Alert Forecast: Cloudy morning, more sun this afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Cloudy skies but overall calm weather greets us as we start off our work week, with morning lows starting comfortably in the mid to upper 60′s. You’ll want your sunglasses today! An upper level disturbance is helping to create some morning clouds but they should slowly thin out through the day, giving us a mostly sunny afternoon with overall dry conditions as calmer weather prevails behind last weekend’s front. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80′s, and possibly a few degrees higher in places that get more sunshine. Northerly winds and drier air will help keep the heat feeling very manageable with an overall pleasant day ahead.

Afternoon conditions today (KPLC)

Overnight skies should be very clear with plenty more sun on tap for Tuesday as temperatures stay warmer through the week. The return of some moisture Wednesday along with another passing disturbance could be enough to create some showers or stray storms in the afternoon, but models are trending drier on this especially with high pressure immediately building in on Thursday likely to keep further rain chances minimal outside of the afternoon. Regardless of the low chances, we will be keeping an eye out for any development.

Calmer weather through the week. (KPLC)

Overall calmer and drier weather looks to stay with our area for most of the week, and might make for another nice weekend if it holds. Temperatures will keep warm, generally in the upper 80′s to 90°.

