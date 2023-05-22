Fire at local restaurant Area 337

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fire broke out at local restaurant Area 337 early this morning.

The Kirkman Street restaurant posted a note on social media about the fire, saying the restaurant is temporarily closed, but will “soon reopen with even more passion to come back together as a family again.”

The post shows ashes in the outdoor area of the restaurant.

“I wake up every day with a passion to serve you. This place is my first home. It’s our home,” owner Gus Garden said in the restaurant’s post. “This morning I woke up to a call from the Lake Charles Fire Department. ‘Don’t tell me this,’ I told them when they gave me the news. This is not the news I want to give you, but it is what’s happening now.”

