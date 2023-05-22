50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire at local restaurant Area 337

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fire broke out at local restaurant Area 337 early this morning.

The Kirkman Street restaurant posted a note on social media about the fire, saying the restaurant is temporarily closed, but will “soon reopen with even more passion to come back together as a family again.”

The post shows ashes in the outdoor area of the restaurant.

“I wake up every day with a passion to serve you. This place is my first home. It’s our home,” owner Gus Garden said in the restaurant’s post. “This morning I woke up to a call from the Lake Charles Fire Department. ‘Don’t tell me this,’ I told them when they gave me the news. This is not the news I want to give you, but it is what’s happening now.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Police respond to 6 weekend shootings in Baton Rouge; 3 people killed
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
SWLA Arrest Report: May 21, 2023
KPLC 7 News at Noon
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule