Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Registration is open for this year’s Juneteenth parade presented by John. G. Lewis Sr. #165 Consistory.

The parade will travel through downtown Lake Charles, beginning and ending at the Civic Center. It rolls at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

The deadline to register a vehicle is Friday, June 9.

The parade is part of the SWLA Center for Health Services’ annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival. For more information about the festival, including a link to the parade entry form, CLICK HERE.

Entries open for Juneteenth parade in downtown Lake Charles (SWLA Center for Health Services)

