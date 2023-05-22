Entries open for Juneteenth parade in downtown Lake Charles
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Registration is open for this year’s Juneteenth parade presented by John. G. Lewis Sr. #165 Consistory.
The parade will travel through downtown Lake Charles, beginning and ending at the Civic Center. It rolls at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 19.
The deadline to register a vehicle is Friday, June 9.
The parade is part of the SWLA Center for Health Services’ annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival. For more information about the festival, including a link to the parade entry form, CLICK HERE.
