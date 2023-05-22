50/50 Thursdays
CPSO hosting Youth Fishing Derby

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Youth Fishing Derby in June.

Kids ages 5 to 15 will be allowed to fish free of charge on June 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CPSO Farm Pond behind the Correctional Center, located at 5400 E Broad St.

Participants are asked to bring their own fishing gear, bait, lawn chairs, and a cooler to bring their fish home.

For more information, call CPSO at 337-304-6727.

Local nonprofit theatre group acts out 'The Frog Prince'
