Cameron tax assessor holding meeting on millage rate adjustments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Assessor’s Office is holding a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss increasing millage rates for the next year.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Cameron Parish Police Jury East Annex.

“The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $1,305,931.84, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $160,360.01.”

Click HERE to read the notice.

