Beauregard Assessor’s Office holding meeting to discuss millage adjustments
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Assessor’s Office is holding a public meeting to consider the millage rate for 2023.
The meeting will be held on June 1 at the assessor’s office in DeRidder.
“The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $1,570,772.00 and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $3,378.00.”
Click HERE to read the assessor’s office’s announcement.
