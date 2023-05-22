50/50 Thursdays
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Nine people were injured, seven of which sustained gunshot wounds, when a shooting broke out at a graduation party in Thibodaux, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craige Webre.

The shooting happened Sunday (May 21) around 9:30 p.m. on Hyland Drive in the Merrydale neighborhood.

Officials say five women and two men, all between the ages of 17 and 25, were shot. Two additional female victims, between the ages of 21 and 25, sustained injuries when the large crowd began to disperse as people ran for cover.

There were no fatalities. Eight of the victims were released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, Webre said in a press conference.

Thibodaux mass shooting

Update on graduation block party mass shooting that injured 9 in Thibodaux: https://bit.ly/3ooZp01

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Monday, May 22, 2023

Deputies say that the block party turned into violence and panic when gunfire rang out. Neighbors say the block party is a graduation party the community hosts every year.

Deputies initially rushed to care for two people who had been shot, but quickly realized around five others were also injured in the shooting.

Some were taken to a nearby hospital and others were flown to the University Medical Center in New Orleans for emergency treatment.

Investigators say one gun has been recovered and several shell casings from two different handguns. Webre says he believes there were two gunmen.

If you have any information about what happened last night, call the police.

