300+ students set to graduate from SOWELA this spring

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is holding its 2023 spring commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 1.

The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. Three hundred thirty-three students are eligible to receive degrees, marking a 12.5 percent increase since 2020 and surpassing pre-COVID numbers.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins will deliver the commencement address.

The school celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, having grown from a technical school to a comprehensive community college.

