3 arrested after Westlake shooting

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake Police responded to a call about a shooting in a Westlake neighborhood last night, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

According to the Westlake Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Walker Drive around 9 p.m., where they located several spent casings from a 9 mm handgun. Officers noticed a nearby residence with the front door open and conducted a safety sweep to confirm no one was injured.

From their investigation, officers learned the person who allegedly fired the weapon was Cleveland McCraney, 38, of Westlake.

After a small vehicle pursuit, McCraney was apprehended with the assistance of Lake Charles Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

McCraney, along with two other unnamed males, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

The Westlake Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be made in connection with the shooting.

