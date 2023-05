A tractor-trailer overturned on the 210 WB interchange with I-10, leading into Sulphur. (Department of Transportation)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tractor-trailer overturned on the 210 westbound ramp heading into Sulphur Monday afternoon.

The ramp, which connects with I-10 West, will close from 7 to 9 p.m. for crews to removed the tractor-trailer.

KPLC will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.