15-year sentence given to man tried as adult for shooting as 16-year-old

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who was 16 years old when he took part in a killing near Opelousas and Ange streets in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

Trylin Francisco, now 19, was tried as an adult in the shooting death of 53-year-old Anthony Juan Bennett in July 2020.

Bennett was found lying in the road.

Francisco, initially indicted on one count of second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was given credit for time served.

Five days after the shooting, Francisco and a 13-year-old were arrested following a foot pursuit on Opelousas Street.

Bennett was killed with a revolver stolen in a car burglary in the area earlier in the week, authorities said at the time.

