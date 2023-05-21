Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center returns to Cameron Parish

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - There are many places in Southwest Louisiana where you can travel to in order to find that tradition and Louisiana feeling, but none quite like the Cameron Prairie Wildlife Visitor Center.

The official reopening of the center took place on May 20, after its journey back from hurricane damages.

Here at the center, you can learn a little bit more about Louisiana, or if you’d like to stay outside, you can fish with your buddies.

Refuge Complex Manager, Sean Ziegler, tells us that after all the hard work, he’s so happy to have the center up and running.

“A long process and a lot of contract work, everything from new roofs to some new siding and drywall replacement and everything that goes along with significant hurricane damage,” Ziegler said. “We’re thrilled to be back open and working through it as a staff.”

