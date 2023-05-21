50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center returns to Cameron Parish

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - There are many places in Southwest Louisiana where you can travel to in order to find that tradition and Louisiana feeling, but none quite like the Cameron Prairie Wildlife Visitor Center.

The official reopening of the center took place on May 20, after its journey back from hurricane damages.

Here at the center, you can learn a little bit more about Louisiana, or if you’d like to stay outside, you can fish with your buddies.

Refuge Complex Manager, Sean Ziegler, tells us that after all the hard work, he’s so happy to have the center up and running.

“A long process and a lot of contract work, everything from new roofs to some new siding and drywall replacement and everything that goes along with significant hurricane damage,” Ziegler said. “We’re thrilled to be back open and working through it as a staff.”

For more information on the center, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors
Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Chennault International Airshow
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Chennault International Airshow
City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp
City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp
City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp
City of Lake Charles and Mallard golf club host kids golf camp